* USD/INR trading at 59.57/58 after hitting 59.52, its weakest level since June 13 and lower than the previous close of 59.6875/6975 as foreign banks continue to sell dollars on behalf of overseas investors. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth $216.13 million on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Local shares up 0.3 percent in early trade. * Most Asian currencies weakened against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian stocks hovered at a three-year high and the dollar rose early on Thursday after robust jobs data fuelled hopes that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would point to momentum building in the economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)