* Shares of India's Apollo Tyres Ltd gain as much as 6.3 percent to a record high of 217.20 rupees after the company said late on Wednesday it was considering an increase in its foreign institutional investment limit and raising funds up to $200 million. * Apollo is trying to expand organically after its failed attempt to buy Cooper Tire and Rubber Co and the company could be raising funds as it is initiating large capex plans for its global and Indian business, said an analyst with a domestic brokerage. * Apollo shares were up 4.1 percent at 0523 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)