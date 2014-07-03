(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades flat at 8.66 percent amidst optimism over falling oil prices and expectations that monsoon showers would help keep food inflation in check, even as a rise in U.S. treasury yields hurts. * U.S. treasury yields rose on Wednesday after more-robust-than-expected private-sector jobs data ratcheted up expectations for a stronger U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Thursday. * Over Wednesday, western, central and northern parts of India saw a revival in monsoon rains with most analysts expecting the rainfall in July and August to be better than in June. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)