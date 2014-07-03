* India's Tata Global shares down 2.2 percent on worries about rising competition for subsidiary Eight O'Clock Coffee after Keurig one-cup coffee brewer signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. division of Nestle to sell Nestle's Coffee-Mate branded coffee with creamer in K-Cup packs for Keurig brewing system. * Eight O'Clock had tied up with Keurig in FY12 and launched its K-cups version. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)