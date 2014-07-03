GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* India's Tata Global shares down 2.2 percent on worries about rising competition for subsidiary Eight O'Clock Coffee after Keurig one-cup coffee brewer signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. division of Nestle to sell Nestle's Coffee-Mate branded coffee with creamer in K-Cup packs for Keurig brewing system. * Eight O'Clock had tied up with Keurig in FY12 and launched its K-cups version. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)