* USD/INR retreats from near three-week lows of 59.52 to trade at 59.74/75 and stronger compared to its previous close of 59.6875/6975 as good dollar buying by state-run banks aids. * Foreign banks continue to sell dollars on behalf of overseas investors, limiting further gains in the pair. Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth $216.13 million on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Traders say good demand from importers seen but state-run banks could also be buying the greenback on behalf of the central bank to prevent further fall in the pair. * The domestic share market trading up 0.1 percent. * Most Asian currencies weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)