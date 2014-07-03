July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 10, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.844

Reoffer price 100.144

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0245865867

Permanent ISIN CH0245865834

