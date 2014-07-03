BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 600 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 99.843
Reoffer price 99.843
Yield 7.3 pct
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.35 trillion Indonesian
Rupiah when fungible
ISIN XS1078781496
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: