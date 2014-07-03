BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Titan Global Finance plc
Guarantor Titan Cement Company S.A.
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 387.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2019 OBL 169
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Alpha,
Eurobank & NBG Securities
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1086071146
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: