July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Titan Global Finance plc

Guarantor Titan Cement Company S.A.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 387.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Alpha,

Eurobank & NBG Securities

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1086071146

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)