Bangalore, Jul 03 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 40500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35600 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 43400 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 108000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16100 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 28000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 37200 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13700 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 650 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 255 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 115 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 39000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14900 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6350 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 812 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 840 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 812 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 845 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 937 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 935 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1510 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 78500 2. Rapeseed Oil 67000 3. Sunflower Oil 60000 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 74000 6. Sesame Oil 95000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 65000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 87500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 56900 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 61000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 52700 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 63200 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 57500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 55500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 66500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 82500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 760 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 805 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1235 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1270 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified