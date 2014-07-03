BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 684.85 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date October 11, 2016
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price 101.692
Payment Date July 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 2.0 pct (0.125 pct m&u and 1.875 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: