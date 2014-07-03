BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor flat
Issue price 99.89
Reoffer price 99.89
Payment Date July 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LB Saar
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000SLB3289
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: