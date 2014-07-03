BANGALORE, July 03 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 27800 ICS-103(23mm) 32200 ICS-104(24mm) 36400 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 34100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36300 ICS-105(27mm) 44300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35100 ICS-105MMA(27) 37400 ICS-105PHR(28) 45200 ICS-105(28mm) 40900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 42200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 43000 ICS-105(31mm) 43800 ICS-106(32mm) 44700 ICS-107(34mm) 58500