GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
-- Source link: (on.ft.com/1o5g6Ba)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.