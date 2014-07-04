* USD/INR is expected to fall from its previous close of 59.73/74, on strength in domestic shares and continued foreign institutional inflows. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.51 billion rupees ($159.20 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * India's Nifty futures on Singapore stock exchange rise 0.2 percent after the benchmark indexes hit record highs on Thursday. * The pair currently seen trading at 59.62/64 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. The pair is seen trading in a range of 59.30 to 60 during the session. * Asian shares and the dollar firmed on Friday, catching a lift from U.S. stocks' surge to record highs after U.S. jobs data showed the lowest unemployment rate in six years and underscored the strength of the economic recovery. * Also, India's central bank on Thursday restored the overseas investment limit of Indian companies to 400 percent of the firm's net worth after the rupee rebounded from last year's record low levels against the dollar. ($1 = 59.7350 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)