* Indian shares are likely to open higher tracking firm global cues and continued optimism ahead of the general budget to be presented on July 10. * However, markets will trade range-bound after hitting consecutive record highs in the past two sessions, traders say. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.19 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.26 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.51 billion rupees on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Bharti Airtel will be in the limelight after the Reserve Bank of India gave permission to increase foreign institutional investment limit in the company to 74 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)