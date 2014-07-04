* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.66 percent on Thursday, is seen consolidating ahead of the bond auction later in the day and on rising U.S. yields. * India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) worth of debt on Friday, including 2022, 2028 and 2030 bonds, ahead of the budget on July 10. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.65 percent and move in a range of 8.60 to 8.70 percent during the day. * Bonds can remain range-bound until the budget, which will unveil key details about the fiscal deficit target and government borrowing for the remainder of the fiscal year ending in March 2015, traders add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)