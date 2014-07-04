* USD/INR trading at 59.67/68 versus its close of 59.73/74 as gains in the domestic sharemarket raise hopes for continuation of foreign fund inflows. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $159.20 million on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * India's main share index trading up 0.2 percent. * The USD/INR pair expected to hold in a range of 59.40 to 59.80 during the session. Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. * India's central bank on Thursday restored the overseas investment limit of Indian companies to 400 percent of the firm's net worth after the rupee rebounded from last year's record low levels against the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)