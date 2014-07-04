* Shares of India's Kaveri Seed Co Ltd up 1.2 percent, adding to the 4.3 percent gain over the previous two sessions, on hopes the arrival of monsoon rains through parts of the country will lead to increased sales of seeds, especially in the company's key markets such as Andhra Pradesh. * The company has seven processing plants spread across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Kaveri's annual report for 2012-2013 shows. * The Indian monsoon strengthened at the start of the key planting month after recording the weakest first month of the June-September rainy season in five years, weather officials said on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)