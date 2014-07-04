* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.63 percent, its lowest since June 19, as liquidity improves on month-end government spending and rupee injections from the RBI's dollar-buying intervention. * Falling global oil prices and expectations the scheduled debt auction on Friday would sail through also positives. * India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) worth of debt on Friday, including 2022, 2028 and 2030 bonds, ahead of the budget on July 10. * Crude oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Thursday as supply fears began to ease after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis that has slashed exports from the OPEC member. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)