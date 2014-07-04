* Infosys Ltd's operating profit may lag consensus estimates when India's second-largest IT services exporter reports quarterly results on July 11, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Infosys to report an operating profit of 33.27 billion rupees ($558 million) in the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 34.04 billion rupees. * Infosys shares are nearly flat as of 0427 GMT. ($1 = 59.6550 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)