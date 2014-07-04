* Shares in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd gain as much as 2.45 percent after the Reserve Bank of India increases limit for overseas investors to buy shares in the company. * Foreign institutional investors can now invest up to 74 percent in Bharti Airtel under the portfolio investment scheme, the central bank said in a statement late on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and will then re-adjust once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level. * Shares in Bharti are up 1.16 percent at 0428 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)