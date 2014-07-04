* USD/INR trading at 59.80/81 versus its close of 59.73/74 as the central bank steps up dollar purchases while a fall in the domestic sharemarket also hurts. * Dealers say the central bank has been spotted buying dollars sporadically via state-run banks to prevent the local unit from gaining sharply. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $159.20 million on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. However, the main share index currently trading down 0.6 percent. * The USD/INR pair expected to hold in a range of 59.50 to 59.90 during the rest of the session. Most other Asian currencies, however, trading stronger compared to the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)