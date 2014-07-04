* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.66 percent after traders said the cut-offs yields in the bond auction announced by the central bank were in line with market expectations. * Dealers said liquidity in the market has been comfortable after the onset of government spending and rupee injections from the RBI's dollar-buying intervention. * India successfully auctioned 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) worth of debt on Friday, including 2022, 2028 and 2030 bonds, ahead of the budget on July 10. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)