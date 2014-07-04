* Indian shares are likely to extend their record-setting streak next week, although much will depend on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden budget to be unveiled on July 10. * Investors will be hoping the government will unveil next week a credible budget that seeks to raise revenue, including from sales of state-run firms, while at the same time keeping spending under control. * The fiscal deficit target, set by the previous Congress government, stands at 4.1 percent of GDP, but is widely seen as unrealistic. * Any tinkering to reduce transaction costs such as securities transaction tax would also cheer traders. * Investors will also be closely tracking monsoon rains, which accelerated this week after recording the weakest first month of the June-September rainy season in five years. * The second half of the week would also mark the onset of April-June earnings season with Infosys announcing its results on July 11. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Tues: India's railway budget for 2014/15 Wedns: India's economic survey; IndusInd Bank earnings Thurs: India's federal budget expected at around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT) Fri: May industrial production data 1200 GMT (1730 IST) Infosys results (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)