BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will brace for the federal budget on July 10, the first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. * Investors will be keen to see a credible and fiscally prudent budget that also keeps inflation in check. * For bond investors, the fiscal deficit and government borrowing numbers will be particularly important. * With the previous target of 4.1 percent of GDP set by the Congress government widely seen as unrealistic, analysts say markets could stomach a slightly wider fiscal deficit target as long as it is not financed by increased government borrowing. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.60 to 8.70 percent range until the budget. * The partially convertible rupee is seen holding in a 59.60 to 60.40 to a dollar range until Thursday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: India's railway budget for 2014/15 Wed: India's economic survey
Fortnightly money supply data from the central bank Thurs: India's federal budget due to start at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) Fri: May industrial output data to be released at 1200 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter