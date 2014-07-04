* Indian debt and foreign exchange markets will brace for the federal budget on July 10, the first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. * Investors will be keen to see a credible and fiscally prudent budget that also keeps inflation in check. * For bond investors, the fiscal deficit and government borrowing numbers will be particularly important. * With the previous target of 4.1 percent of GDP set by the Congress government widely seen as unrealistic, analysts say markets could stomach a slightly wider fiscal deficit target as long as it is not financed by increased government borrowing. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.60 to 8.70 percent range until the budget. * The partially convertible rupee is seen holding in a 59.60 to 60.40 to a dollar range until Thursday.