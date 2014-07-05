BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jul 05 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3100/3202 3142/3202 MEDIUM 30 3200/3382 3250/3382
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says NCLT Chennai and NCLT Bengaluru approved scheme of amalgamation of Parrys Sugar Industries with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: