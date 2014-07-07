* Indian shares seen extending their record-setting streak on continued foreign inflows and budget optimism. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.43 billion rupees ($157.90 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Investors expect the government will unveil a credible budget on Thursday that seeks to raise revenue, including from sales of state-run firms, while keeping spending under control. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.13 percent. * Asian stock markets got off to a slow start after a U.S. market holiday but held near three-year highs on optimism about the U.S. economy, with investors now shifting their focus to corporate earnings. * India's new government will seek to raise up to a record $11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a senior government source said, bolstering state finances and buying time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy. ($1 = 59.7200 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)