* Indian shares seen extending their record-setting streak on
continued foreign inflows and budget optimism.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.43 billion
rupees ($157.90 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Investors expect the government will unveil a credible budget
on Thursday that seeks to raise revenue, including from sales of
state-run firms, while keeping spending under control.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.13 percent.
* Asian stock markets got off to a slow start after a U.S.
market holiday but held near three-year highs on optimism about
the U.S. economy, with investors now shifting their focus to
corporate earnings.
* India's new government will seek to raise up to a record $11.7
billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a senior
government source said, bolstering state finances and buying
time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy.
($1 = 59.7200 Indian Rupees)
