* USD/INR seen opening slightly below its Friday close of 59.72/73, tracking gains in some other Asian currencies versus the dollar and on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows into local shares. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. * The dollar clung on to most of last week's payrolls-inspired gains early on Monday after a holiday in the United States all but ensured a moribund start to the week. * Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday after a U.S. market holiday but held near three-year highs on optimism about the U.S. economy, with investors now shifting their focus to corporate earnings. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.1 percent. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.50 to 60.00 range during the session. * The pair currently trading at 59.75 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)