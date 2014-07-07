* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.66 percent on Friday, is expected to open slightly lower, tracking the fall in global crude oil prices and lower U.S. yields, but cautiousness will prevail ahead of the budget on Thursday. * India's new government is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd in the last week of this month, people directly involved in the process said, kicking off what is set to be a busy divestment schedule. * Brent crude prices hovered near a three-week low just above $110 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a potential rise in oil supply as Libya gears up to resume exports from two ports that have been closed for nearly a year. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.60 to 8.70 percent range during the session. * The details of this week's bond sale will also be a key focus for markets. The details will be announced after market hours on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)