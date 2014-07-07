* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.66 percent on Friday, is expected to open slightly
lower, tracking the fall in global crude oil prices and lower
U.S. yields, but cautiousness will prevail ahead of the budget
on Thursday.
* India's new government is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in
state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd in the last
week of this month, people directly involved in the process
said, kicking off what is set to be a busy divestment schedule.
* Brent crude prices hovered near a three-week low just above
$110 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a potential rise in oil supply
as Libya gears up to resume exports from two ports that have
been closed for nearly a year.
* U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month highs on
Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders reconsidered a
strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and reacted to comments
from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.
* Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.60
to 8.70 percent range during the session.
* The details of this week's bond sale will also be a key focus
for markets. The details will be announced after market hours on
Monday.
