* USD/INR trading at 59.86/87 versus Friday's close of 59.72/73 as lack of dollar supplies due to the U.S. market holiday helps, but gains in the domestic sharemarket may limit a further rise. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.60 to 60.00 range during the session. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar clung on to most of last week's payrolls-inspired gains early on Monday after a holiday in the United States all but ensured a moribund start to the week. * Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday after a U.S. market holiday but held near three-year highs on optimism about the U.S. economy, with investors now shifting their focus to corporate earnings. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The main share index trading up 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)