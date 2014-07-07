* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 1 basis point at 8.67 percent due to worries over liquidity. * Dealers expect around 500 billion rupees ($8.36 billion) in outflows this week due to monthly tax payments and payments tied to Friday's auction. * But they note that liquidity in the market remains broadly comfortable and any major rise in yields is unlikely. * The uncertainty about the monsoon, however, continues to weigh on sentiment, although that is being offset as Brent crude hovers near a three-week low as Libya gears up to resume exports from two ports that have been closed for nearly a year. ($1 = 59.8400 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com / gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)