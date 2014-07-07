* Shares in India's IDFC Ltd gain 3.7 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "underweight" and raises its target price to 175 rupees from 115 rupees. * The investment bank cites potential benefits after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan hinted at the possibility of exempting banks from liquidity ratio norms when raising debt for infrastructure. * Morgan Stanley also says IDFC's under-performance recently may be unjustified given its "good management, strong balance sheet, and diversified financial presence." * IDFC is up 26.8 percent in 2014, lagging 35.9 percent gains in NSE bank index over the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)