* India's NSE index is up 0.25 percent, after earlier rising 0.5 percent to mark a record high of 7,791.4, its third consecutive all-time high in as many sessions. * The BSE index is up 0.44 percent, after earlier rising as much as 0.6 percent to mark an all-time high of 26,116.73. * Technology stocks gain ahead of Infosys Ltd kicking of the April-June earnings season on July 11. Infosys is up 2.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 2.4 percent. * Sentiment is also supported as investors expect the government's maiden budget, to be to unveiled on Thursday, to target increase in revenue from asset sales while controlling spending. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.43 billion rupees ($158 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows.