* India's NSE index is up 0.25 percent, after earlier
rising 0.5 percent to mark a record high of 7,791.4, its third
consecutive all-time high in as many sessions.
* The BSE index is up 0.44 percent, after earlier
rising as much as 0.6 percent to mark an all-time high of
26,116.73.
* Technology stocks gain ahead of Infosys Ltd kicking
of the April-June earnings season on July 11. Infosys is up 2.2
percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 2.4
percent.
* Sentiment is also supported as investors expect the
government's maiden budget, to be to unveiled on Thursday, to
target increase in revenue from asset sales while controlling
spending.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.43 billion
rupees ($158 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.
