STOCKS

India's BSE index is up 0.44 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.25 percent higher after earlier marking their record highs on continued optimism ahead of the federal budget due on July 10.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN088323G=CC higher 1 basis point at 8.67 percent due to worries over liquidity.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.86/87 versus Friday's close of 59.72/73 as lack of dollar supplies due to the U.S. market holiday hurts, but gains in the domestic sharemarket may limit further losses.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 basis point at 7.82, while the one-year rate is also higher by 1 basis point at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate is at 7.95/8.00 as against Friday's close of 7.90/8.00.

