* USD/INR at 60.00/01 versus its Friday's close of 59.72/73, as lack of dollar supplies on account of the U.S. markets holiday hurts while caution also prevails ahead of the budget on Thursday. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar edged higher on Monday and touched its highest level in more than a week versus a basket of major currencies, staying on firm footing in the wake of last week's solid U.S. jobs data. * Local shares up 0.2 percent. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.60 to 60.10 range during the rest of the session.