* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.69 percent on speculation the central bank may unveil a new 10-year benchmark paper when it announces details of this week's bond auction later in the day. * Dealers sell an existing benchmark bond when they expect a new one to take its place in the near future. * Also weighing on sentiment is the estimated 500 billion rupee ($8.36 billion) in outflows expected this week due to monthly tax payments and payments tied to Friday's auction. * But dealers warn that liquidity in the market remains broadly comfortable and any major rise in yields is unlikely. ($1 = 59.8400 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)