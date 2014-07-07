BRIEF-Lupin Ltd launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in the US Source text: http://bit.ly/2j8u2PS Further company coverage:
* India's NSE index is up 0.25 percent after rising 0.5 percent to a record high of 7,791.4, its third consecutive all-time high in as many sessions. * The BSE index is up 0.44 percent after rising as much as 0.6 percent to an all-time high of 26,116.73, surpassing the 26,000 point barrier for the first time. * Software exporters lead gains ahead of Infosys Ltd's April-June earnings results on Friday. Infosys is up 2.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 2.3 percent. * Shares in IDFC Ltd gain 6.1 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "underweight", citing its underperformance this year despite "good management, strong balance sheet, and diversified financial presence." * However, gains are limited as some blue-chips fall on profit-taking. State Bank of India falls 0.8 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp is down 1.4 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Says Lupin launches generic Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets in the US Source text: http://bit.ly/2j8u2PS Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction