STOCKS

-----------------------

India's BSE index is up 0.35 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.27 percent higher, after both indexes earlier marked their record highs on continued optimism ahead of the federal budget due on July 10.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.68 percent on speculation the central bank may unveil a new 10-year benchmark paper.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.9925/9975 versus Friday's close of 59.72/73 on lack of dollar supplies due to the U.S. market holiday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 basis point at 7.82, while the one-year rate is also higher by 1 basis point at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate is at 8.10/8.15 percent as against Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)