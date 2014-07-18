* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are likely to watch out for global factors given the absence of domestic events. * World markets remained under pressure after the downing of a Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border, new sanctions on Moscow and unrest in Gaza had sent investors scurrying into defensive assets. * The rupee is seen in a 59.90 to 60.50 range next week. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in a 8.65 to 8.85 percent range next week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: Money supply data Fri: Foreign exchange reserves, bank credit data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)