* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges higher to 8.75 percent on position cutting ahead of the 140-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day. * Sentiment for emerging Asian debt also soured after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border. * A Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian militants on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard, a Ukrainian interior ministry official said. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to remain in an 8.73 to 8.78 percent range until the results of the debt sale auction due around 1 p.m. (0730 GMT). * U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after the news of the Malaysian airliner, dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow. * U.S. yields however fall on the back of safe-haven buying amidst all the negative global news. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)