STOCKS

India's BSE index ended up 0.53 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.46 percent higher, riding on gains of technology stocks ahead of Infosys results and hopes of a fiscally prudent budget.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 basis points higher at 8.70 percent on speculation the central bank may unveil a new 10-year benchmark paper.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.0125/0225 a dollar versus Friday's close of 59.72/73, posting its biggest single-day fall in three weeks on lack of dollar supplies due to the U.S. market holiday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.83, while the one-year rate was also higher by 2 basis points at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

