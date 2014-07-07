BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended up 0.53 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.46 percent higher, riding on gains of technology stocks ahead of Infosys results and hopes of a fiscally prudent budget.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 basis points higher at 8.70 percent on speculation the central bank may unveil a new 10-year benchmark paper.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.0125/0225 a dollar versus Friday's close of 59.72/73, posting its biggest single-day fall in three weeks on lack of dollar supplies due to the U.S. market holiday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.83, while the one-year rate was also higher by 2 basis points at 8.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's main share index ended at a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, but pared some of its earlier gains as small-cap stocks weighed.
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage: