July 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR plus 0.48 pct per annum
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro when fungible
ISIN FR0012031441
