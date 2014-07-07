BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says 2016 sales rise 27.5 pct
* Q4 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to 291.3 billion roubles ($4.92 billion);
July 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Carrefour SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.292
Yield 1.846 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent 94.7 basis points
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC,Societe Generale CIB, BBVA, ING,
Natixis and Santander GBM
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1086835979
* Q4 EBIT amounted to SEK 55.22 m (35.5). Pro forma EBIT was SEK 43.5 M for the fourth quarter of 2015.
ZURICH, Jan 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,248 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .