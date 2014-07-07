BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester
* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited
July 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ONGC Videsh Limited
Guarantor Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Issue Amount 525 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.623
Reoffer price 99.623
Yield 2.81 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 1,853 million before transaction costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.