BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester
* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited
July 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower OTE Plc
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date July 09, 2020
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.284
Reoffer price 99.284
Yield 3.635 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings B2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS1086785182
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 1,853 million before transaction costs
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.