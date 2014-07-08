* Indian shares are set to open flat on Thursday after foreign
investors' heavy selling in equity derivatives.
* Overseas investors bought Indian cash shares worth 1.98
billion rupees ($33.07 million) on Monday but sold 14.87 billion
rupees worth of equity derivatives, provisional exchange data
show.
* Foreign investors have bought $10.54 billion worth of Indian
shares so far this year, regulatory and exchange data showed.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.1 percent.
* Asian stocks were subdued on Tuesday as Wall Street turned
cautious ahead of the corporate reporting season and as earnings
guidance from regional tech heavyweight Samsung came in well
short of forecasts.
* Railway stocks on watch ahead of India's railway budget for
2014/15 scheduled later in the day.
($1 = 59.8800 Indian Rupees)
