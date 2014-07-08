* Indian shares are set to open flat on Thursday after foreign investors' heavy selling in equity derivatives. * Overseas investors bought Indian cash shares worth 1.98 billion rupees ($33.07 million) on Monday but sold 14.87 billion rupees worth of equity derivatives, provisional exchange data show. * Foreign investors have bought $10.54 billion worth of Indian shares so far this year, regulatory and exchange data showed. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Asian stocks were subdued on Tuesday as Wall Street turned cautious ahead of the corporate reporting season and as earnings guidance from regional tech heavyweight Samsung came in well short of forecasts. * Railway stocks on watch ahead of India's railway budget for 2014/15 scheduled later in the day. ($1 = 59.8800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)