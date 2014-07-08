* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with its Monday close of 60.0125/0225, tracking gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar and on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows into local shares. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on Tuesday having run out of puff near a two-week high, giving the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German industrial output. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.2 percent. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.50 to 60.00 range during the session. * The pair currently trading at 59.96 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)