* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with its Monday close of
60.0125/0225, tracking gains in other Asian currencies versus
the dollar and on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows
into local shares.
* See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. The dollar
started trade in Asia on the back foot on Tuesday having run out
of puff near a two-week high, giving the euro a chance to get
over an unexpected slump in German industrial output.
* Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on
the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore up 0.2 percent.
* USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.50 to 60.00 range during the
session.
* The pair currently trading at 59.96 in the offshore spot
non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore.
