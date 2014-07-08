* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.70 percent on Monday, is expected to open slightly lower tracking the fall in global oil prices but sentiment will be cautious ahead of the upcoming federal budget on Thursday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the current 10-year paper and not a new paper as was expected by the market, also prompting some buying in the current paper. * Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday to the lowest levels in a month as Libya prepared to resume oil exports from two ports closed nearly a year, and as supply from Iraq remained unaffected by violence sweeping the OPEC country. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.65 to 8.75 percent range during the session. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday on buying supported by the view that the recent acceleration in job gains is not enough to spur the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates earlier than expected. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)