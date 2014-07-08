* India's railway-related stocks fall on profit-taking ahead of
railway budget presentation later in the day.
* Shares in the sector have surged on hopes of reforms including
opening of the sector to foreign investments under newly-elected
Modi government, traders say.
* Titagarh Wagons Ltd, which has risen 183 percent in
2014 compared to NSE index gain of 23.65 percent, falls
4.4 percent.
* Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is down 1.3 percent
and BEML Ltd slumps 3.7 percent.
* Any increase in the FY15 outlay for railways compared to 643
billion rupees ($10.73 billion) set in the previous budget would
be seen as positive, investors say.
* Also, any specific mention regarding increase in allocation or
procurement for wagons will be positive for wagon manufacturers.
($1 = 59.9400 Indian Rupees)
