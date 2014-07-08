* India's railway-related stocks fall on profit-taking ahead of railway budget presentation later in the day. * Shares in the sector have surged on hopes of reforms including opening of the sector to foreign investments under newly-elected Modi government, traders say. * Titagarh Wagons Ltd, which has risen 183 percent in 2014 compared to NSE index gain of 23.65 percent, falls 4.4 percent. * Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is down 1.3 percent and BEML Ltd slumps 3.7 percent. * Any increase in the FY15 outlay for railways compared to 643 billion rupees ($10.73 billion) set in the previous budget would be seen as positive, investors say. * Also, any specific mention regarding increase in allocation or procurement for wagons will be positive for wagon manufacturers. ($1 = 59.9400 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)