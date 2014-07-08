* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
bps to 8.68 percent due to lower global oil prices.
* Brent crude edged towards $110 a barrel, trading close
to its lowest in nearly a month, as fears of supply disruption
in Iraq eased and prospects for a rise in Libyan exports
improved.
* 10-year bonds also see some support after RBI said on Monday
it will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds this Friday, including
70 billion rupees of the current 10-year paper and not a new
paper as had been expected by some traders.
* Overall trading in debt markets is choppy ahead of the federal
budget on Thursday and due to concerns over shrinking liquidity.
* Dealers expect around 500 billion rupees ($8.36 billion) in
outflows this week due to monthly excise tax payments and
payments tied to last Friday's auction.
