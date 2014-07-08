* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.68 percent due to lower global oil prices. * Brent crude edged towards $110 a barrel, trading close to its lowest in nearly a month, as fears of supply disruption in Iraq eased and prospects for a rise in Libyan exports improved. * 10-year bonds also see some support after RBI said on Monday it will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds this Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the current 10-year paper and not a new paper as had been expected by some traders. * Overall trading in debt markets is choppy ahead of the federal budget on Thursday and due to concerns over shrinking liquidity. * Dealers expect around 500 billion rupees ($8.36 billion) in outflows this week due to monthly excise tax payments and payments tied to last Friday's auction. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com /; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)